The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Max.
Good ole’ Max finds himself at Friendswood Animal Control when he should be enjoying his retirement years in a loving home. Even though he’s a senior, he’s still curious about the world, enjoys walks and just to have his head scratched.
He’s also a good watch dog and will bark at strangers to let you know they’re there.
If you’re interested in adopting Max, drop by the Friendswood Animal Control, 3000 W. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. His adoption fee is just $50 and includes about $300 in veterinary services, including neutering, vaccines, microchipping and heartworm testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.