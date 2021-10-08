Culinary siblings chef Alena Pyles and her brother, renowned chef Stephan Pyles, got to show off their combined talents when they teamed up to welcome and feed guests at a two-day gastronome extravaganza at EATcetera, 408 25th St. in Galveston, on Sept. 25-26.

The brother-and-sister duo merged their distinctive styles of Asian-fusion and southwest cuisine into one magnificent dining event.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

