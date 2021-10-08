At left, from front to back, David Finklea, Lia Taylor and Kristin Finklea; at right, from front to back, Brandt Taylor, Milton Alberstadt and Karen Alberstadt are ready to dig into the culinary siblings’ special dishes.
Dallas-based chocolatier Katherine Clapner, left, takes a break from the culinary fun with sibling chefs Stephan and Alena Pyle at the Siblings Supper at EATcetera in September.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
EATcetera co-founder Victoria Newsome, center, is flanked by Presley Pyles, left, and Jennifer Kelso at the Siblings Supper held at the Galveston eatery in September.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Greg Heck and Keisha Heck get ready for the culinary creations that await them at the Siblings Supper at EATcetera in September.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Gathering for the special brunch to benefit St. Vincent's House on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, are Phyllis Moore, left, and Daily News Community News Editor Angela Wilson.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Robert Zahn, left, and Tim Dudley enjoy brunch at EATcetera in Galveston on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Proceeds from the brunch benefited St. Vincent's House.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Carmaleta and Otis Felton are ready to experience the Siblings Supper at EATcetera in Galveston on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Janet Leggett, front, Helen Stroud and Dan Stroud are among the dozens of guests who enjoyed food prepared by culinary siblings Alena and Stephan Pyles the weekend of Sept. 25-26.
Culinary siblings chef Alena Pyles and her brother, renowned chef Stephan Pyles, got to show off their combined talents when they teamed up to welcome and feed guests at a two-day gastronome extravaganza at EATcetera, 408 25th St. in Galveston, on Sept. 25-26.
The brother-and-sister duo merged their distinctive styles of Asian-fusion and southwest cuisine into one magnificent dining event.
