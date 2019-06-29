The Knights of Columbus Event Hall, 1912 Winnie St. in Galveston, was the place to be and be seen June 20, when family and friends celebrated an amazing daughter, mother, wife, educator, community leader, neighbor and friend to so many — Dr. Vivian Rose Hernández, Galveston Independent School District Bilingual Family and Community Engagement specialist.
Hernández comes from a long line of educators and in May proudly achieved her lifelong dream by earning a doctorate in education.
The celebration began early afternoon and lasted well after dark with a fiesta theme designed by Find Design. The halls were beautifully decorated in brilliant colors, ribbons and balloons. Party goers dressed up, some wearing traditional Mexican dresses, boots and flowers in their hair, all dancing away to the amazing sounds of the mariachis band provided by Los Reyes de Mexico.
The lavish buffet-style array of delicious foods, fruits and cakes was beautifully done by caterer Rosa Dileyda Martinez, owner of El Nopalito restaurant.
In the second half of the evening, guests enjoyed and danced to the wonderful sounds of Jess Lopez, a two-time Grammy award winner, and the Funky Monkeys. Well done Dr. Hernández and congratulations.
Cupcake War — On June 22, At the Johnnie Arolfo Civic Center, 400 W. Walker Street, League City, was row upon row of tables brightly decorated in a rainbow of colors, vivid blues, greens, yellow and pinks, all covered with, you guessed it, cupcakes.
The smell of chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, caramel, sugar, butter, cocoa and popcorn filled the air with delicious aromas. This was the setting for the nonprofit organization Anchor Point‘s first Cupcake War, the brain child of board member Gail Lungaro, who, with the Anchor Point team, pulled off a superb, family friendly event for all ages and ability levels.
The competition was fierce during the baker’s battle. Eight VIP judges tasted more than 136 samples in the Youth and Pro Chef’s categories. More than 250 guests tasted more than 1,224 sweet sampling of cupcakes. More than 500 cupcakes were sold benefiting children and families of Anchor Point.
And the winners: Tabitha and Kaiyah Odom were named Cherry Top Grand Champion with their Sea Salt Carmel Chocolate Cupcake; Pro Chef winners were Rachel and Robert DeSonier; Paisley, Scarlett and Madison Barrett aka the cupcake sisters won the Youth Check Division; and taking the Home Chef trophy were Tabitha and Kaiyah Odom.
Smiles and laughter was plentiful during the Diaper Derby with the babies and their “coaches.” They were adorable, hysterical and delightful to watch and the first place winner was Mya Shakiba.
A great big shout out to Al Garza’s Premier Martial Arts Demo Team, which was a showstopper with a dazzling display of high-flying kicks, jumps and weapon mastery. Cupcake War MC Dru Johnson, pastor of Church of the Bay, kept things moving. The team is already working on next year’s Cupcake War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.