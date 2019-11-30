To celebrate the holiday season on the island, the San Luis Resort was abuzz as it resurrected a Galveston landmark — the Jetty Lighthouse. The resort and Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce unveiled the impressive 8-foot gingerbread lighthouse with a fun, free holiday event Nov. 12 in the San Luis Resort lobby.

The gingerbread replica was a seven-week joint effort of the resort’s engineering and culinary teams, led by Miguel Michel, pastry chef. Made of 100 pounds of gingerbread sheets, 50 pounds of powdered sugar, 75 pounds of dark chocolate, 50 pounds of brown sugar, 1,000 peppermint candies, 50 pounds of butter, 20 pounds of gummy bears and more than 100 candy canes, the impressive lighthouse is just one of the many ways the San Luis Resort is celebrating the holiday season.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription