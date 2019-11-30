The San Luis Resort unveiled the impressive 8-foot gingerbread replica of Galveston’s Jetty Lighthouse. Karen Flowers, Patricia Rennick, Joy Fertitta, Pastry Chef Miguel Michel and Rosemarie Porretto stand with the impressive creation.
The San Luis Resort unveiled the impressive 8-foot gingerbread replica of Galveston’s Jetty Lighthouse. Karen Flowers, Patricia Rennick, Joy Fertitta, Pastry Chef Miguel Michel and Rosemarie Porretto stand with the impressive creation.
Courtesy
RAYs of light Jocelyn Sullivan, Kathryn Mixon, Emily Root, Erin Conrad, Mary Claire Haver, Lisa Mignerey, Heidi Seigel, Cara Koza and Candace Fulton attend the Meals on Wheels celebration.
Courtesy
Sarah Beth Roberts, Carol Trevino Blair, Jessica and Andrew Leslie, Stakely McConnell and Lindsay Glover help RAYs funds at the Meals on Wheels celebration.
Courtesy
Renae and Howie Bentley helped RAYs the Roof at the Meals on Wheels celebration.
Courtesy
Honoree The Rev. Ray Pinard greeted guests, including Bev and Andy Odom, at the Meals on Wheels celebration named in his honor.
Courtesy
Galveston Island Cigar Lounge proprietors Steve Conner and Jonathan Zendeh Del.
To celebrate the holiday season on the island, the San Luis Resort was abuzz as it resurrected a Galveston landmark — the Jetty Lighthouse. The resort and Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce unveiled the impressive 8-foot gingerbread lighthouse with a fun, free holiday event Nov. 12 in the San Luis Resort lobby.
The gingerbread replica was a seven-week joint effort of the resort’s engineering and culinary teams, led by Miguel Michel, pastry chef. Made of 100 pounds of gingerbread sheets, 50 pounds of powdered sugar, 75 pounds of dark chocolate, 50 pounds of brown sugar, 1,000 peppermint candies, 50 pounds of butter, 20 pounds of gummy bears and more than 100 candy canes, the impressive lighthouse is just one of the many ways the San Luis Resort is celebrating the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.