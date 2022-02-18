It's a family affair supporting and sponsoring the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce's "Deep in the Heart of Texas" annual awards dinner and gala. Pictured are, from left, Nick Bentley, Renae Bentley and Howie Bentley of Classic Auto Group in Galveston.
Citizen of the Year Robbie Nelson, standing, far left, of RE/MAX Crossroads Realty, hangs out with friends during the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce “Deep in the Heart of Texas” annual awards dinner and gala. She’s pictured here with, standing, middle to right, Samra Hamilton and Stephanie Bailey, and seated, left to right, Wendy Lummus, Sharon Flood Free and Renee Rockers.
George Welsh Jr., from left, showed up to support Gina Buckley Welsh, executive director of the Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation and recipient of the Nonprofit of the Year award for the organization’s body of work in the community. They are pictured here with Jeannie Thielemann and Duane Thielemann.
The Large Business of the Year award was given to Lone Star Pharmacy during the recent Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce “Deep in the Heart of Texas” annual awards dinner and gala. Receiving the award was a team event with, pictured left to right, Daina McDonald, Andy McDonald II, Lindsey McDonald, Alyssa Rowe, Heather Matejka and Cynthia Sifuentes.
Tara Apffel, from left, with husband Blake Apffel, Sandy Gartman and Don Gartman mingle at the recent Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce "Deep in the Heart of Texas" annual awards dinner and gala.
On a windy Friday night in January, the parking lot around the Santa Fe Fire & Rescue Station #1 on state Highway 6 was bustling with activity. This was the venue for the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce 45th annual awards dinner and gala.
Inside the station, the fire trucks were replaced with tables covered with bright red and blue tablecloths, centerpieces of Texas yellow roses, bluebonnets, potted cactus and a large wagon wheel at the podium. The décor echoed the night’s theme, “Deep in the Heart of Texas.”
