Seen hamming it up recently at the Galveston Railroad Museum are, from left in back, James “Willie” Wilhite, Michael Aguilar and Dennis James Delfino; relaxing in front of them, Care Nuccio; and Jason Padilla and Linda Padilla on the hand cart.
Shawn Morrison takes a tour of the Bonnie Brook, a round-end, lightweight car built in 1949 for the New York Central Railroad that is about to become a fun and unique vacation rental at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
Jennifer Kelso is the creative marketing director at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Laura Martin is in charge of handing out the Blue Bell ice cream at an ice cream social held recently at the Galveston Railroad Museum.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Stopping for a photo at the Good Morning Galveston breakfast meeting are Shawn Porche, Gina Spagnola, Jill Chapman, Lorraine Grubbs, David Robertson and Jennifer Kelso
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The Galveston Railroad Museum is so much more than a museum. It’s a national treasure that offers the residents of Galveston County and visitors many options to consider when choosing where to hold their events. Three such events were held there recently.
On May 6, the museum hosted the first in-person “Good Morning Galveston” meeting since the pandemic began last year. The event, sponsored by The Galveston County Daily News, welcomed more than 75 chamber members for breakfast burritos provided by Taco Cabana, with MOD Coffeehouse sponsoring the morning’s brew.
