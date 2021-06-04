The Galveston Railroad Museum is so much more than a museum. It’s a national treasure that offers the residents of Galveston County and visitors many options to consider when choosing where to hold their events. Three such events were held there recently.

On May 6, the museum hosted the first in-person “Good Morning Galveston” meeting since the pandemic began last year. The event, sponsored by The Galveston County Daily News, welcomed more than 75 chamber members for breakfast burritos provided by Taco Cabana, with MOD Coffeehouse sponsoring the morning’s brew.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription