This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Polar and Ames.
Polar (A015630) is a sweet girl who loves to cuddle. She knows commands and is very eager to show them off, especially if you have a yummy treat to give. Do you have room in your heart for a snuggle bug like Polar? Come visit her at the ARC.
Ames (A01296) wishes everyone a Happy New Year. Ames, a blue tabby domestic short hair, is a handsome teenager of about 8 months old. He likes to sit on his perch and watch the comings and goings of everyone. In between is play time and snack time. Ames hopes the new year will bring the perfect family and home for him. Make time to come meet Ames this week. That perfect match just may be you.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Polar and Ames is available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
