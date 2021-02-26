Lighthouse Charity Team President Scott Gordon, from left, Galveston Police Department Sgt. Jovan Harris, coordinator of the Blue Santa program, and Blue Santa himself, Galveston County Sheriff's deputy Norman Frank take part in an event last year for Blue Santa, one of many programs that Lighthouse Charity Team supports.
Phyllis Moore, seated center, was surprised with a 66th birthday party planned and attended by friends and loves ones, including, from left standing, Daris Turner, LaTressa Scott, Priscilla Murphy, Angela Sheppard, Angela Wilson, Alicia Jackson, Katina Young, Christopher Taylor; and seated left, Cynthia Maddox.
Elinor and Pat Tinsley have been married for 12 years and have volunteered with Lighthouse Charity Team for eight years.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Lighthouse Charity Team provided 30 pallets of water to residents during last week's winter storm.
Phyllis Moore, right, celebrated her birthday with family and friends, including her daughter, Daily News Community News Editor Angela Wilson, left.
On hand to celebrate the birthday of Phyllis Moore, center, were, from left, daughter Angela Wilson, son Watkins “Bubba” Jackson IV and daughter Alicia Jackson.
Pat and Elinor Tinsley moved from Friendswood to Crystal Beach to enjoy their retirement. Unlike some retired couples who prefer to relax in their golden years, the Tinsleys volunteer with Lighthouse Charity Team.
It all started when they were living in Friendswood and attending Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Members of that church reached out to Lighthouse Charity Team to help with a fundraiser. The Tinsleys were so impressed, they decided to join the organization. The couple has been married for 12 years and has volunteered with Lighthouse Charity Team for eight years. Pat is on the organization’s advisory board.
