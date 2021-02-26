Pat and Elinor Tinsley moved from Friendswood to Crystal Beach to enjoy their retirement. Unlike some retired couples who prefer to relax in their golden years, the Tinsleys volunteer with Lighthouse Charity Team.

It all started when they were living in Friendswood and attending Good Shepherd Episcopal Church. Members of that church reached out to Lighthouse Charity Team to help with a fundraiser. The Tinsleys were so impressed, they decided to join the organization. The couple has been married for 12 years and has volunteered with Lighthouse Charity Team for eight years. Pat is on the organization’s advisory board.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription