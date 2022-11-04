Communities In Schools-Bay Area recently held its second annual Sip & Stroll epicurean evening at the Crystal Ballroom, South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. This event is a local favorite in the area and attracted foodies, families, parents, friends and supporters who enjoyed delicious samplings from 26 world-class restaurants and refreshing wines, spirits and beer libations.

Guests meandered around the venue, making frequent stops at the visually dazzling array of foods displayed at the various booths where they sampled menu items. After sampling the tasty bites, guests voted for their favorite dish.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription