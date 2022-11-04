Kristi Wright and Audra Bentley, volunteers from the Women’s Council of Realtors Bay Area, serve refreshing beverages to guests at the Communities In Schools-Bay Area VIP pre-party held at the penthouse at South Shore Harbor Resort.
Jenny Folden, brand ambassador for Blue Chair Bay Rum, winner of the “Best Beverage” for the second year, receives the winner’s trophy. From left: Ralph Vasami, Universal Weather and board chairman of Communities in Schools-Bay Area; Penny Brockway, event committee chairwoman; Dr. Peter Wuenschel, executive director of Communities In Schools-Bay Area and Kennedy Hansen.
Right Bridge Bear, director of sales and catering at South Shore Harbor Resort, shares a moment on the carpet with her friend, Mindy Provenzano at the recent Communities In Schools-Bay Area second annual Sip & Stroll held at the Crystal Ballroom.
Kristi Wright and Audra Bentley, volunteers from the Women’s Council of Realtors Bay Area, serve refreshing beverages to guests at the Communities In Schools-Bay Area VIP pre-party held at the penthouse at South Shore Harbor Resort.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Terri Ward, owner of Texan Artisan and supporter of Communities In Schools-Bay Area celebrates the delightful Sip & Stroll evening with her husband, Kelly Ward.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Jenny Folden, brand ambassador for Blue Chair Bay Rum, winner of the “Best Beverage” for the second year, receives the winner’s trophy. From left: Ralph Vasami, Universal Weather and board chairman of Communities in Schools-Bay Area; Penny Brockway, event committee chairwoman; Dr. Peter Wuenschel, executive director of Communities In Schools-Bay Area and Kennedy Hansen.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Right Bridge Bear, director of sales and catering at South Shore Harbor Resort, shares a moment on the carpet with her friend, Mindy Provenzano at the recent Communities In Schools-Bay Area second annual Sip & Stroll held at the Crystal Ballroom.
Communities In Schools-Bay Area recently held its second annual Sip & Stroll epicurean evening at the Crystal Ballroom, South Shore Harbour Resort in League City. This event is a local favorite in the area and attracted foodies, families, parents, friends and supporters who enjoyed delicious samplings from 26 world-class restaurants and refreshing wines, spirits and beer libations.
Guests meandered around the venue, making frequent stops at the visually dazzling array of foods displayed at the various booths where they sampled menu items. After sampling the tasty bites, guests voted for their favorite dish.
The competition was fierce, but the unique flavor of the curry dish prepared by Merlion Thai Restaurant in Seabrook rose to the top of the winner’s circle for the “People’s Choice” award at Sip & Stroll.
Congratulations to Good Dough Kolache Bakery and La Cocina by Chef Mary Bass, winner of the Sip & Stroll “Tastiest Bite” award.
Do you like piña coladas? The Sip & Stroll guests certainly do, and they voted with their tastebuds by giving the nod to Blue Chair Bay Rum as the “Best Beverage” for the second year in a row. Congratulations to Nicole McEachern and her team at Niche Catering for winning the Sip & Stroll “Most Creative” award for the second time for visual mastery of food presentation and deliciousness.
Communities In Schools–Bay Area is a dropout prevention organization dedicated to helping at-risk youths in the Bay Ares of Houston stay in school.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.