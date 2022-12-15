Radio days: Turn off TCM for an evening and tune into something along a similar wavelength: Galveston College’s Theatre Department presents the Holiday Vintage Radio Hour, a free online production of the 1940s radio dramas “The Bishop’s Wife” and “Christmas In Connecticut,” available Friday through Dec. 31. The plots you may remember, respectively, from Christmas-movie marathons past: well-meaning angel causes marital discord; and single food writer must host impromptu dinner party for returning war hero. To tune in, go to vimeo.com/669954566/a4fe953112 and use the password GCFALL22.
High-flying: Circus artists from a half-dozen countries hope to light up your holidays when Cirque Joyeux returns to Moody Gardens Dec. 17-30. Presented by the Dallas-based Lone Star Circus, the exhilarating hour-long cornucopia features acrobats, aerialists, clowns and thrilling stunts such as the Samoan Fire Knife Dance; plus the adorable Puppy Pals, as seen on “America’s Got Talent.” Note that performances come in three varieties, which vary by day — matinee, evening and dinner — and are priced accordingly: $39-$59 for matinee and evening, and $79-$119 for dinner. Admission to the Festival of Lights is included; see moodychristmasshow.com for details.
Winter wonderland: Fresh from the original cast of Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” singing quartet the Midtown Men blend elements from the Rat Pack, Motown, the Beatles and Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons into a highly entertaining old-school showbiz revue. Saturday’s 8 p.m. show at The Grand 1894 Opera House finds the men in holiday mode, crooning seasonal staples such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” to go along their wide-ranging repertoire of signature ‘60s hits. Tickets range from $40 to $98 and are available through thegrand.com.
Shark mark: Take a bite out of the holidays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Galveston Children’s Museum, 2618 Broadway, which is partnering with Texas A&M University at Galveston’s Sea Camp to present Santa Jaws. Little ones can participate in a variety of shark-themed activities, highlighted by a photo with the one and only Santa Jaws. Free for museum members; $10 otherwise. See galvestoncm.org for details.
Winter wowza: Galveston’s Own Farmers Market, 3304 Market St. says “Winter Wowza,” to its final market of the year Sunday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring Drag Queen Story Time with BobbieDoll and Kymber Devine (10 a.m.); plus live music by the Phil Lerma Duo and nearly two dozen vendors offering tamales, kolaches, refreshing drinks and more. While you’re there, don’t miss the toy drive sponsored by University of Texas Medical Branch's Resinterns social club; other dropoff locations include the new Freckleberry Teahouse, 2724 Market St., and Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St.
Run, Rudolph, run: Don’t be alarmed if you spy a flock of Santa Clauses running along the seawall Sunday morning. That’s just the 2022 Santa Hustle, a merry fun run split three ways into 5K run, half-marathon and kids dash. The starting and finish lines are located at Beach Central next to the Grand Galvez, with water, cookie and candy stations set up along the course. All 5K and half-marathon runners receive Santa Hustle-branded hoodies, beanies and snow globe finisher medals, with Santa Suit and Mrs. Claus packages also available. Start times are 7:30 a.m. (kids dash), 8 a.m. (half-marathon), and 8:15 a.m. (5K); registration info available at santahustle.com/galveston.
