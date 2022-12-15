Radio days: Turn off TCM for an evening and tune into something along a similar wavelength: Galveston College’s Theatre Department presents the Holiday Vintage Radio Hour, a free online production of the 1940s radio dramas “The Bishop’s Wife” and “Christmas In Connecticut,” available Friday through Dec. 31. The plots you may remember, respectively, from Christmas-movie marathons past: well-meaning angel causes marital discord; and single food writer must host impromptu dinner party for returning war hero. To tune in, go to vimeo.com/669954566/a4fe953112 and use the password GCFALL22.

High-flying: Circus artists from a half-dozen countries hope to light up your holidays when Cirque Joyeux returns to Moody Gardens Dec. 17-30. Presented by the Dallas-based Lone Star Circus, the exhilarating hour-long cornucopia features acrobats, aerialists, clowns and thrilling stunts such as the Samoan Fire Knife Dance; plus the adorable Puppy Pals, as seen on “America’s Got Talent.” Note that performances come in three varieties, which vary by day — matinee, evening and dinner — and are priced accordingly: $39-$59 for matinee and evening, and $79-$119 for dinner. Admission to the Festival of Lights is included; see moodychristmasshow.com for details.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription