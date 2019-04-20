The Galveston Island Humane Society pets of the week are Charlie and Pepper.
Meet Charlie, an adorable 2-year-old dachshund mix that was brought into the shelter as a stray. Charlie is as sweet as could be. He’s quite smart and gets along well with the other small dogs at playtime. Charlie also appears to be easy to house-train. Charlie enjoys being held and loves to be petted. He’s on the quiet, calm side for a dachshund, yet can be boisterous on occasion. Charlie may be small, but has a big heart full of love. If you’re looking for a little loving companion, he may be the one for you.
Introducing Pepper, our beautiful long-haired 4-year-old cat with gorgeous green eyes. Pepper has come a long way since she first arrived at the shelter, and has blossomed into one of our sweetest lap cats. Pepper loves to be petted, and ear scratches and head rubs are her favorite. She’s a very tidy, clean cat who enjoys being brushed. Pepper has a fantastic feline personality and is yearning for her forever home where she can curl up and be your best friend. Come and meet Pepper today.
Join us for the Evia Spring Market at noon Saturday for food, fun, vendors, and of course, some of our adoptable dogs a cats.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
