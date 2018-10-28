Blondie

Blondie

The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Blondie.

Blondie is a quiet and sweet cocker spaniel mix who just loves to be with people. She’d be a perfect fit for you if you’re looking for a low maintenance dog who just wants to be by your side and keep you company.

If you’d like to meet Blondie, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.

Blondie’s adoption fee is only $50, and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip, and spaying.

— Friendswood Animal Control

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription