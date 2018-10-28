The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Blondie.
Blondie is a quiet and sweet cocker spaniel mix who just loves to be with people. She’d be a perfect fit for you if you’re looking for a low maintenance dog who just wants to be by your side and keep you company.
If you’d like to meet Blondie, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Blondie’s adoption fee is only $50, and includes a veterinarian exam, vaccines, microchip, and spaying.
— Friendswood Animal Control
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.