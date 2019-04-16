The 2019 Galveston Women’s Conference is right around the corner. I’m honored to chair this year’s conference.
We’ve booked many educational and inspiring speakers this year, including various health experts from the University of Texas Medical Branch, a self-made entrepreneur and a woman whose reputation and influence is as big as the state of Texas.
The primary keynote speaker will be Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States.
As an advocate for literacy, education and women’s rights, Bush is a leading voice for spreading freedom and promoting human rights across the globe. Bush founded the National Book Festival and advocates the importance of literacy and education. Any mother of young children holds this cause near and dear to their hearts. To support Bush’s passion for literacy, we’ve invited the Galveston Independent School District to bring the newly-launched Book Bus to the conference — and we urge everyone, ticket holders or not, to bring books and help fill the bus to help foster and advance opportunities for reading and education among our community’s young people.
We’re also excited to hear from our additional speaker, Jessica Herrin.
Jessica is successful entrepreneur, who at the age of 24, co-founded WeddingChannel.com, the world’s leading wedding site. But she didn’t stop there. She is the brains behind the popular Stella & Dot brand, a company she founded whose business model allows today’s busy woman the opportunity to be her own boss. Her other rapidly growing brands include EVER Skincare and Keep Collective.
Can’t attend the Galveston Women’s Conference all day? No problem. You can still shop the vendor market, which will be open to the general public for a $5 entry fee from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit young entrepreneurs and Lemonade Day Galveston County.
Every year, we have a color theme, so to honor the former first lady, we encourage all attendees to wear blue. With two diverse and accomplished speakers and the exciting changes we’ve made, this will be by far the best Galveston Women’s Conference yet. So, join me and 1,000 other women at the 12th annual Galveston Women’s Conference set for May 9 at the Moody Gardens Convention Center at 1 Hope Blvd. in Galveston.
For more information, visit www.GalvestonWomensConference.com or call the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce at 409-763-5326.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.