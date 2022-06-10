Dickinson Education Foundation Ignite the Night Gala, held on May 6 at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City, was an event for the foundation to celebrate and recognize several leaders for their hard work, dedication and vision.

The Gator community gathered to show their support as the foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary with a commitment to support programs and initiatives that enrich the overall learning experience and to empower Dickinson ISD students and staff.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with“Out and About” in the subject line.

