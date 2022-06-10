Tamara Sherrod, Dickinson Independent School District Education Foundation director, warmly welcomes supporters and guests at the recent Ignite the Night gala held at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
The inaugural Dickinson Independent School District Education Foundation Community Member of the Year Award recipient was awarded to local writer, historian and storyteller Ernie Deats, picturedwith his wife, Kathy.
Kathy Rossacci, retired Dickinson ISD teacher, and Dickinson ISD Education Foundation vice president of development,and Superintendent Carla Voelkel, pose for a picture with Diane Mackey, president of the foundation, who was recognized as Board Member of the Year.
From left, Guillermo Viaud, PBK Design Principal; Vicki Mims, retired Dickinson ISD superintendent; Delores McWhorter, retired Dickinson ISD assistant superintendent for Business Services; Roy Montalbano, PBK president; Renee Casey, retired Dickinson ISD assistant superintendent for Human Resources; and Manny Torres, PBK partner, show their support at the Ignite the Night gala.
From left: Dickinson ISD students Matthew Catching and Zahria Murray, active members of Higher Up Texas, a nonprofit that teaches life skills and success guidance to young adults, mingled with Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth and his wife, Melissa Skipworth, (far right) along with, Hillary DiRenzo Gramm, executive director of Higher Up Texas.
Dickinson Education Foundation Ignite the Night Gala, held on May 6 at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City, was an event for the foundation to celebrate and recognize several leaders for their hard work, dedication and vision.
The Gator community gathered to show their support as the foundation celebrated its 15th anniversary with a commitment to support programs and initiatives that enrich the overall learning experience and to empower Dickinson ISD students and staff.
