Independence Village recently held its second annual Ghostly Gala at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Susan Bailey served as the 2022 gala chairperson. The event coincided with the 30th anniversary of the “village,” sponsored by The Cameron Foundation. Emken Linton and Randy Dietel served as anniversary co-chairs.

The evening festivities kicked off with refreshing cocktails with supporters and friends reconnected. Emcee T.J. Aulds, of I45Now, welcomed guests and made announcements. Brenda Bell, an Independence Village resident, conducted the prayer. The decorated table’s centerpieces were the evening showstoppers, lavishly adorned with spooktacular, one-of-a-kind designs.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

