From left: Armando Guerra, Amber Guerra, Stephen Zills, Stacey Zills, Benny Salas and Maria Salas, co-workers and volunteers from A&A Machine and Fabrication at the recent Ghostly Gala and 30th anniversary of Independence Village.
A family of supporters, Gene and Maria Garcia and Melinda Emmons, owner of Melinda's Boutique and her husband, Robert. Emmons was recognized as volunteer of the year at Independence Village's second annual Ghostly Gala and 30th anniversary celebration held at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
Ashley McMurrah of Ashland Chemical points to her winning centerpiece at the recent Ghostly Gala and 30th anniversary of Independence Village. She is the model used in the winning design.
Judy Slocumb, executive director of Independence Village, posed for a picture with Janice Johnston, recipient of the Michael R. Johnson Excellence in Leadership and Service Award.
Logan Reed and Lexie Bailey, aka the raffle girls, sold tickets at Independence Village second annual Ghostly Gala and 30th anniversary of Independence Village.
Independence Village recently held its second annual Ghostly Gala at Doyle Convention Center in Texas City. Susan Bailey served as the 2022 gala chairperson. The event coincided with the 30th anniversary of the “village,” sponsored by The Cameron Foundation. Emken Linton and Randy Dietel served as anniversary co-chairs.
The evening festivities kicked off with refreshing cocktails with supporters and friends reconnected. Emcee T.J. Aulds, of I45Now, welcomed guests and made announcements. Brenda Bell, an Independence Village resident, conducted the prayer. The decorated table’s centerpieces were the evening showstoppers, lavishly adorned with spooktacular, one-of-a-kind designs.
The friendly competition for best of the best was fierce; Ashley McMurrah, of Ashland Chemical, was the winner of the table decorations.
Melinda Emmons of Melinda’s Boutique won the volunteer of the year award. Laura Selman was named the legacy award recipient. Janice Johnston received the Michael R. Johnson Excellence in Leadership and Service Award.
Judy Slocumb, executive director of the village, reflected on the past 30 years of the organization by thanking the volunteers, staff and families for their hard work and dedication.
Slocumb also recognized and thanked the sponsors for their commitment. Those included AMOCO Federal Credit Union, Marathon GBRA, ACU of Texas, Ashland Chemical and Texas City for a grant sponsored by Mayor Pro Tem Thelma Bowie and Kitty and Gary Potter.
La Brisa Mexican Bar and Grill catered a delicious fajita dinner with all the fixings. PRP Entertainment provided musical sounds, with many residents taking to the dance floor, showing off their fancy footwork. A live and silent auction rounded out the evening activities.
Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in The Weekend edition. Contact her at openforbusinessconsulting@gmail.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.
