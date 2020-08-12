Houston-area artist Cevat Bezergenli, 33, on Sunday was in constant motion, shaving a little sand in one place, adding sand in another and climbing his ladder to check his progress as he transformed a large pile of sand on the West End of Galveston into a work of art.
In June, he made his first sand sculpture near Beach Access 35 on the island’s West End, a bust of the ancient Egyptian ruler, Cleopatra. He returned in July for a sandy portrait of the Greek god, Zeus. Last weekend, he created his largest sand sculpture yet. It was based on French sculptor Albert-Ernest Carrier-Belleuse’s “Autumn,” a terracotta bust housed at the Birmingham Museum of Art in Birmingham, Alabama.
