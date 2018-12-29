This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Ivy and Arsinoe.
Could Ivy (A016354) be any more precious? Just look at her cute face. Ivy is estimated to be 12 to 18 months of age. She’s a Norfolk Terrier mix, weighing 10 pounds. We sure hope you will come by this week to meet our precious Ivy. Her adoption fee is reduced to $20, thanks to the charitable Boot Kikkers Bingo fund.
Arsinoe (A015522) is a domestic short hair with a ticked brown tabby coat. She’s a feline of mystery. Is she part Abyssinian? Was she born with a kinked tail or did something happen in her past life? Arsinoe isn’t telling. This young lady of about 2 years old is a beauty with her unusual coat that has that special ticked tabby silken feel. Arsinoe is friendly, playful, energetic and enterprising. Arsinoe is available at the special rate of $42.50.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Both are available for adoption Wednesday through Saturday. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
— Galveston County Animal Resource Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.