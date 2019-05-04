This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are CharChar and Misty.
CharChar is a 10-month-old class clown of a cat. She was found and taken to the the animal clinic and waited patiently for her owners to find her, but to no avail. In her spare time, she enjoys getting a rise out of her roommate cats. She will playfully run up to them, gently tap their face, then scurry away. She would do well in home with another cat that would let her rule the household. CharChar can be talkative, especially if you offer her canned food. She has a cute pirate-like eyepatch of brown on her face, so what are you waiting for? Come take home this cutie today.
Misty, our resident senior is vision-impaired; however, it doesn’t appear to affect her fantastic outlook on life. She has slight skin issues from neglect which will heal over time and will be having dental work taken care of before you meet her. She is a “diamond in the rough.” Misty displays signs of being house-trained and is a super clean girl. She loves company and adores people. She does well with other dogs at play time, but as you can imagine, she’s more on the quiet side and enjoys her morning and afternoon naps. Misty has lots of life left to live and love to give.
Join us for $25 pet adoptions at Galveston’s Own Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at The Bryan Museum.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.