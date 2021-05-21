The setting and camaraderie were far above par at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10. This year’s competition included more than 200 participants.

Hospitality ER created an oasis on the course, complete with misting fans. Many booths provided snacks, drinks and bug repellent. Key T Wellness booth gave complimentary B-12 shots to the golfers on the course. Galveston Holistic Wellness provided soothing massages all day during the tournament. The Big Store provided the golf shirts. Galveston Country Club provided a delicious lunch. This year’s lunch sponsors include, Stacey Weber-Rubio, a Realtor with Sand ‘N Sea Properties, Gulf Copper, Uplift Outdoor and Gulf Coast Window Films. Texas Tail Distillery was the Dinner sponsor. The theme was Mexican Fiesta Dinner.

Carla Peoples covers the social and nonprofit scene in Galveston. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at cstayhouston@sbcglobal.net with “Seaside Scenes” in the subject line.

