Jason Keeling and Michael Kunder participate in the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10. This year’s competition included more than 200 participants.
Bob Senter, John Smith, Brent Barclay and Allan Matthews enjoy a day of golf at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10. The Moody Bank Team took third place.
Texas First Bank Team, whose members were Brett Hinson, Read Langford, Cole Bedford and Blaine Parmer, took second place at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10.
Kleen Supply Team, with members, Nick Lazaro, Kurt Dickson, Steven Peña and Jason Botkin, took first place at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Fred Raschke, John Smith and Allan Matthews take a lunch break at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The setting and camaraderie were far above par at the 32nd Annual Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament at the Galveston Country Club on May 10. This year’s competition included more than 200 participants.
Hospitality ER created an oasis on the course, complete with misting fans. Many booths provided snacks, drinks and bug repellent. Key T Wellness booth gave complimentary B-12 shots to the golfers on the course. Galveston Holistic Wellness provided soothing massages all day during the tournament. The Big Store provided the golf shirts. Galveston Country Club provided a delicious lunch. This year’s lunch sponsors include, Stacey Weber-Rubio, a Realtor with Sand ‘N Sea Properties, Gulf Copper, Uplift Outdoor and Gulf Coast Window Films. Texas Tail Distillery was the Dinner sponsor. The theme was Mexican Fiesta Dinner.
