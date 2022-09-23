Visiting from France, exchange student Salome Bachir shares time with Don Gartman, Elizabeth Carnes and Lori Carnes at the recent reception and dinner honoring Demetress Harrell, District 5910 governor.
Visiting Rotary District 5910 Governor Demetress Harrell, seated, poses for a picture with, standing, left to right, Emken Linton, former district governor, Summer Chapman, club president, and Ulli Budelmann, Galveston Rotary Club Executive Secretary/Director, at the recent reception and dinner held at the beautiful home of Rotarian Don Gartman and his wife, Sandy Gartman.
Newest Rotary member Aric Owens and his wife, Lindsey Owens, attend their first reception and dinner, honoring Demetress Harrell, District 5910 governor.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Rotary Anns and Rotarians enjoy the evening. From left to right are Kerry Whitener, Sonny Tholcken, Sandy Gartman, Denise Beene and Kirt Broiles.
Rotarian Phil Roberts and guests Lana Anderson and Joshua Chapman enjoy the recent reception and dinner honoring Demetress Harrell, District 5910 governor.
The Rotary Club of Texas City on Sept. 6 honored the newly elected District 5910 Governor Demetress Harrell with a warm, welcoming reception and dinner hosted by Texas City Rotary Anns at the beautiful home of Don Gartman and his wife, Sandy Gartman.
Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines, is an active member of the Rotary Club Angelina in Lufkin, where she held several leadership roles.
