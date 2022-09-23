The Rotary Club of Texas City on Sept. 6 honored the newly elected District 5910 Governor Demetress Harrell with a warm, welcoming reception and dinner hosted by Texas City Rotary Anns at the beautiful home of Don Gartman and his wife, Sandy Gartman.

Harrell, CEO of Hospice in the Pines, is an active member of the Rotary Club Angelina in Lufkin, where she held several leadership roles.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

