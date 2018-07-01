Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Lunchbox and Zazu.
Lunchbox is a 7-year-old pit bull terrier, who is about 2 feet tall, yet weighs close to 80 pounds. Short and stout, he has a beautiful blue coat and although he requires medicated shampoo for a skin condition, he still enjoys wiggly booty scratches and loves to snuggle. Lunchbox has been described as easygoing, he knows basic commands, and he is house-trained. He also does well walking on a leash. This snorting, lovable dog is just an awesome companion and can’t wait to find a home to call his own.
Zazu is a 2 1/2 year old small, short-haired calico girl with beautiful golden eyes. This sweet petite girl is a little shy at first, but after she is comfortable in her surroundings, she warms up to ear rubs quickly. She has steadily been coming out of her shell since she arrived at our facility in December. Zazu is gentle, and she loves to rub up against your legs and offer affection, but may not enjoy being held as she prefers her feet on the ground. Once she gets to know you, she’ll offer her belly for petting and give sweet kitty kisses. Earning her trust is definitely rewarding. If you would like to meet this mild, sweet girl come give her a visit.
Our sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog competition is just around the corner. Register your dog online at www.ohanasurfandskate.com for the competition July 21.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.