M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s new executive director, Angelica Hanley, center, stands with pantry assistant Kristina Ayala, left, and pantry supervisor Carrie Cobb — two of the dedicated folks working behind the scenes to get valuable resources out to the community.
M.I. Lewis Social Service Center’s new executive director, Angelica Hanley, prepares a cart of food for a family pickup.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Located just off Interstate 45 South on FM 517 East, in a nondescript building behind the First Presbyterian Church of Dickinson, is the M.I. Lewis Social Service Center. Its mission is “to render aid to individuals with emergency needs, make referrals to other agencies for additional support and encourage clients toward self-sufficiency.”
The Dickinson Ministerial Alliance started the original service center in 1960, when it was run by a small interfaith group dedicated to serving those in need. The center was further developed by the Dickinson Community Charity Council with the help of the Rev. M. I. Lewis, pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church. The center became a member of the Mainland Communities United Way of Galveston County.
