The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Twinkle.
Twinkle is a sweet, submissive, Velcro dog who just wants to be in your lap. She’s very attentive and will be a breeze to train. She would make a great herding dog for someone looking for a working dog, or she’d keep your children in line. She’s also an energetic dog, so she’d be a great companion for an active person or family.
If you’d like to meet Twinkle, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. Twinkle’s adoption fee is $50 and includes a veterinary exam, heart worm testing, first round of vaccines, microchip, and spay surgery-more than $350 in veterinary services.
