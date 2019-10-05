It was a who’s who of community leaders, supporters and volunteers Sept. 20 at the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala and fundraising event. The giant ballroom at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City was decked out with golden linen, surrounded by majestic floral centerpieces. The bright lights from the oversized chandeliers added a festive ambience.

Among people in the crowd were: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and his wife, Angela Paxton; judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Michelle Slaughter; state Sen. Larry Taylor and his wife, Kerri Taylor; League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and first lady, Janice Hallisey; state Rep. Greg Bonnen and his wife, Kim Bonnen.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

