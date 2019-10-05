The keynote presentation was conversational style and narrated by Ashlea Jenkins Quinonez at the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala at South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. Quinonez speaks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela.
Kerri Taylor, judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Michelle Slaughter, Olga Boney, Lisa Halili and Brenda Weber attend the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala and fundraising event at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
The keynote presentation was conversational style and narrated by Ashlea Jenkins Quinonez at the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala at South Shore Harbor Resort in League City. Quinonez speaks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his wife, Angela.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
College of the Mainland President Warren Nichols and his wife, Chris Nichols, and Sandy Gartman celebrate Don Gartman's 80th birthday at a gathering in Texas City.
Photo by Doreen Hughes
Kerri Taylor, judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Michelle Slaughter, Olga Boney, Lisa Halili and Brenda Weber attend the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala and fundraising event at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Kristi and Kenny Koncaba, Gary Pearson, Olga and Brad Boney, Eric and Tanya Theriot attend the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala and fundraising event at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City.
Sandra Geary and sister, Ruth Martinez, are spotted celebrating Don Gartman's 80th birthday at the Gartman family's Texas City home.
The Gartman family gathered in Texas City on Sept. 29 to celebrate the 80th birthday of Don Gartman, whose birthday wish was to have all his children and grandchildren together in one place.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
John and Candi Barousse attend Don Gartman's 80th birthday party in Texas City.
It was a who’s who of community leaders, supporters and volunteers Sept. 20 at the Kidz Harbor 4th Annual Gala and fundraising event. The giant ballroom at South Shore Harbour Resort in League City was decked out with golden linen, surrounded by majestic floral centerpieces. The bright lights from the oversized chandeliers added a festive ambience.
Among people in the crowd were: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, and his wife, Angela Paxton; judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Michelle Slaughter; state Sen. Larry Taylor and his wife, Kerri Taylor; League City Mayor Pat Hallisey and first lady, Janice Hallisey; state Rep. Greg Bonnen and his wife, Kim Bonnen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.