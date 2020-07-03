It’s a family affair for the Patrick Doyle family. From left to right, Patrick Ryan, husband of Allie Doyle Ryan; Andrew Doyle; Patrick Doyle and his wife, Stephanie Doyle; Thomas Doyle; Shannon Doyle and her fiancé, Brent Osborn; all pitching in at the recent 17th annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament held at Topwater Grill in San Leon.
Mitchell Chuoke Plumbing team. First place winner on lures: Mackey Chuoke, Carolyn Sunseri, Alan Chuoke, Wyatt Chuoke, Patrick Doyle and Joseph Chuoke attend the 17th annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament.
Dannenbaum Engineering Team Drawing. Left to right, Carolyn Sunseri, Patrick Doyle, Tyson Arnold, Kyle Kern and Adolph Postel attend the annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For the Daily News
Carolyn Sunseri, event chairwoman for the 17th annual Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament held at Topwater Grill in San Leon.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
The Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament began 17 years ago when Patrick F. Doyle, a local businessman and community leader, decided to run for office as a Galveston County commissioner. He wanted to host a fundraiser that was more than people showing up and dropping donations into a jar. They decided on a fishing tournament, and the rest is history.
Soon after, Patrick Doyle and Galveston County Commissioner Stephen Holmes formed the Galveston County Senior Citizens Activities Inc. Funds raised helped to purchase two buses currently in operation for senior citizens to use for social outings and emergency evacuations. In 2010, Patrick Doyle’s oldest daughter, Allie, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Since then, the tournament has graciously donated more than $140,000 to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.
