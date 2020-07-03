The Patrick F. Doyle Saltwater Invitational Fishing Tournament began 17 years ago when Patrick F. Doyle, a local businessman and community leader, decided to run for office as a Galveston County commissioner. He wanted to host a fundraiser that was more than people showing up and dropping donations into a jar. They decided on a fishing tournament, and the rest is history.

Soon after, Patrick Doyle and Galveston County Commissioner Stephen Holmes formed the Galveston County Senior Citizens Activities Inc. Funds raised helped to purchase two buses currently in operation for senior citizens to use for social outings and emergency evacuations. In 2010, Patrick Doyle’s oldest daughter, Allie, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. Since then, the tournament has graciously donated more than $140,000 to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

