Galveston’s Moody Gardens on Jan. 25 was the place to be seen as the who’s who of movers and shakers from the community attended the Family Service Center of Galveston County’s annual Connections of the Heart Gala honoring Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter with Community Champions awards. As their names were called, the honorees took center stage dressed in elegant and dashing “Roaring Twenties” costumes, in keeping with the theme of the evening.

These two extraordinary husband-and-wife teams have shown tremendous courage and dedication with a passion for serving others. The boundless energy, kind and caring hearts of these couples, along with their connection to the community, was on display as several family members and close friends provided video testimonials about their daily lives. They were honored for sharing their time and resources with those less fortunate and in need and by going the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

