Dr. Julie Samuelson Purser, executive director of Family Service Center of Galveston County, pictured with Connections of the Heart Gala Community Champion honorees Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter along with Michael Maron, current board president.
Incoming board president of Family Service Center Center Bob Simpson and Wally Deats making the scene at the recent Connections of the Heart Gala honoring community champions Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter.
Armin Rodriguez and his wife, Laurie Rodriguez; Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson ISD, and her husband, Jim Voelkel; along with Joe Giusti, county commissioner Precinct 2 enjoyed the Family Service Center of Galveston County Connections of the Heart Gala held at Moody Gardens.
Beautiful ladies Lindsay Lell, superintendent of Odyssey Academy; Dr. Jennifer Goodman; Karen McWhorter, development director of Family Service Center of Galveston County, and daughter Kate Bittick, volunteer extraordinaire, embrace the Roaring Twenties theme of the recent Connections of the Heart Gala held at Moody Gardens.
Making the Roaring Twenties scene at the recent Family Service Center of Galveston County Connections of the Heart Gala are: front row, Mary Ellen Doyle and Jane Deats Hayley; and back row, Ami Barzilay his wife Georgia Meyer Barzilay, Judge Lonnie Cox and Chuck Doyle.
Dr. Julie Samuelson Purser, executive director of Family Service Center of Galveston County, pictured with Connections of the Heart Gala Community Champion honorees Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter along with Michael Maron, current board president.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Incoming board president of Family Service Center Center Bob Simpson and Wally Deats making the scene at the recent Connections of the Heart Gala honoring community champions Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Left to right: Marni Galli Forester, Kay Tramonte, Chris Callahan and Carmen Laine enjoying the fabulous evening at the recent Family Service Center of Galveston County Connections of the Heart Gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Armin Rodriguez and his wife, Laurie Rodriguez; Carla Voelkel, superintendent of Dickinson ISD, and her husband, Jim Voelkel; along with Joe Giusti, county commissioner Precinct 2 enjoyed the Family Service Center of Galveston County Connections of the Heart Gala held at Moody Gardens.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Beautiful ladies Lindsay Lell, superintendent of Odyssey Academy; Dr. Jennifer Goodman; Karen McWhorter, development director of Family Service Center of Galveston County, and daughter Kate Bittick, volunteer extraordinaire, embrace the Roaring Twenties theme of the recent Connections of the Heart Gala held at Moody Gardens.
Doreen Hughes
/For The Daily News
V.J. Tramonte and Andrea Pieri Sunseri enjoy the scene at the Family Service Center Connections of the Heart Gala.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Making the Roaring Twenties scene at the recent Family Service Center of Galveston County Connections of the Heart Gala are: front row, Mary Ellen Doyle and Jane Deats Hayley; and back row, Ami Barzilay his wife Georgia Meyer Barzilay, Judge Lonnie Cox and Chuck Doyle.
Galveston’s Moody Gardens on Jan. 25 was the place to be seen as the who’s who of movers and shakers from the community attended the Family Service Center of Galveston County’s annual Connections of the Heart Gala honoring Peggy and Benny Holland and Jenny and Bob Senter with Community Champions awards. As their names were called, the honorees took center stage dressed in elegant and dashing “Roaring Twenties” costumes, in keeping with the theme of the evening.
These two extraordinary husband-and-wife teams have shown tremendous courage and dedication with a passion for serving others. The boundless energy, kind and caring hearts of these couples, along with their connection to the community, was on display as several family members and close friends provided video testimonials about their daily lives. They were honored for sharing their time and resources with those less fortunate and in need and by going the extra mile to make a difference in the lives of those they serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.