This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Shuri and Nymeria.
Looking for an energetic, furry, four-legged companion? Meet Shuri. She’s a very intelligent girl who knows commands and loves adventure. Shuri, a German shepherd mix, is here at the ARC waiting to meet her perfect person match. Could that be you?
Nymeria (A017462) is a domestic short hair with a lovely calico-tabby coat. Nymeria is friendly, outgoing and seeks attention. Her eyes are big and bright, her face delicately beautiful. Her white, black and orange Calico coat has a bit of tabby pattern mingled into her patches — sometimes called “Tabico.” Nymeria is a little more than a year old and looking for her forever home. Nymeria is practicing her greetings, so come meet her and make her week special.
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Shuri and Nymeria are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
