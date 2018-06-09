This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Margie and Charlie.
Margie (A012183) is a domestic short hair brown tabby with white. She is a small cutie with a tabby “M” on her forehead and perfect eyeliner. Margie is a bit on the shy side but warms up after a proper introduction. She likes to play with toys and flirt with people through her window. Margie is about 15 months old, already spayed and current on her rabies vaccination — ready to go to her forever home.
Charlie (A012666) is a sweet and spunky guy who enjoys belly rubs and playing with stuffed toys. Charlie is a very happy, go lucky boy, but what would really make his tail wag is to be part of a loving forever home. Do you have room in your heart for Charlie?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Margie and Charlie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N., in Texas City.
