Patty Eng, Bob Fuller and Susan Pratt Hefner, wife of Seabrook Councilman Rob Hefner, check out the activities on Concours D’ Elegance during the recently held 26th annual Keels & Wheels held at Lakewood Yacht Club.
Karen and Faron Daigle, members of Lakewood Yacht Club and active volunteers at the recent Keels & Wheels, share time on their boat at the marina.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
Seen on Concours D’ Elegance Galveston island resident, Carole Bell, Tom’s Galveston Real Estate Realtor, and first-time visitor to the 26th annual Keels & Wheels.
DOREEN HUGHES/
For The Daily News
Nancy Smith stands proudly beside her restored 1950 Chevrolet pickup at the 26th annual Keels & Wheels held at Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook.
DOREEN HUGHES/For The Daily News
A 1929 Packard Super 8 Roadster, owned by James Bartlett, is displayed proudly under the majestic oak trees at Lakewood Yacht Club during the 26th annual Keels & Wheels event in Seabrook.
