The Galveston Railroad Museum was transformed into a bustling train station Thursday evening for the inaugural run of the Polar Express Train Ride. The new holiday attraction sold out in hours and has folks hopping to our island from all over the state to ride aboard the famed holiday coach. This first-ever ride was offered to locals, who showed up in droves to experience the magic.

Seen in the train station on 25th Street preparing for their journey were scores of pajama-clad little ones, along with island favorites like Heather and Ben Peterek, Robert Booth, Gina Spagnola, Kara and John Paul Listowski, and Keath and Dave Jacoby.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

