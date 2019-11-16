Pictured from left to right are, Morgan Cangelosi, Holiday Ball chair; Ashley Mannschreck, fundraising chair; Amanda Hancock, president elect; Tiffany Letroise-Burton, public relations chair; Doryn Danner Glenn, 2019 Holiday Ball honoree; Michelle Coney, fundraising vice president; Jenni Otte, silent auction chair; and Barbara Duff, president; at the Junior League of Galveston County's Holiday Ball tasting and kick off toast to Glenn hosted by The San Luis Resort.
Pictured from the left are, Amanda Hancock, president-elect; Doryn Danner Glenn, Holiday Charity Ball honoree; and Barbara Duff, president; at the Holiday Ball tasting and kick off toast to Glenn hosted by The San Luis Resort.
Pictured from the left are, Junior League of Galveston County Sustainers Emily Lindberg, Molly Crow, Doryn Glenn, Janet Hoffman, Amanda Daigle, Kathy Rea, Colleen Laine, Jeannie Janota, Kimberly Moore, Ronnie Rapp, Stephanie Vasut, Anouk Davis, Yvette Schulz, Candice Weber, Amy Taber and Rachel Keehn, pause for a photo at the Junior League of Galveston County’s Sustainer Tea, hosted by Anouk Davis.
District 5 City Councilman John Paul Listowski stands with his 5-month-old daughter Lily at the Galveston Railroad Museum, which plays host to the Polar Express now through end of December.
Ruthie Williams stops in the train station for a photo with the conductor before boarding the Polar Express.
Ben, Townes, Heather and Will Peterek get in the holiday spirit as they prepare to board the Polar Express.
Dancing and singing staff aboard the Polar Express stop to talk to the young passengers, including 2-year-old Holdyn Hardcastle.
Kathryn and Thomas Booth play conductor aboard the Polar Express
A dozen birthday wishes for adorable Quinn Quigley, son of Danny and Eliza Thomas Quigley, celebrating his 12th birthday.
The Galveston Railroad Museum was transformed into a bustling train station Thursday evening for the inaugural run of the Polar Express Train Ride. The new holiday attraction sold out in hours and has folks hopping to our island from all over the state to ride aboard the famed holiday coach. This first-ever ride was offered to locals, who showed up in droves to experience the magic.
Seen in the train station on 25th Street preparing for their journey were scores of pajama-clad little ones, along with island favorites like Heather and Ben Peterek, Robert Booth, Gina Spagnola, Kara and John Paul Listowski, and Keath and Dave Jacoby.
