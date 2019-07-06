The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Rocky.
If you’re looking for a fun, energetic, and goofy dog to add to your family, Rocky is your guy. Rocky loves to run and play. He’d make a great family dog or a loyal sidekick for an active individual.
If you’d like to meet Rocky, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Rocky’s adoption fee is only $50, and when you adopt him you’ll receive a free veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, heart worm testing, neuter surgery, and a microchip — more than $350 in vet services.
