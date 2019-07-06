This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Gordon and Luke.
Luke is a handsome 1 ½ year old Australian cattle dog who has been with us for about two months. Luke is a people oriented kind of guy, who enjoys being petted by young children. He’s a laid back pup who’s very interested in his surroundings and likes to explore new environments. He can sit on command, and is likely house-trained.
Gordon is another one of our bountiful supply of kittens. He’s almost 4 months old, and has a very cute white face with orange tabby stripes and sweet orange eyes. He loves to play with toys (especially anything with feathers) and playing with his litter mates. He will be an entertaining and joyful addition to any home.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
