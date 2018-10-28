This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Dorothy and Charlie.
Dorothy (A014048) is a 4-month-old domestic short hair with a gray tabby and white coat. She’s soft, sweet and friendly. Her eyes are big, her expression appealing — even her nose is cute. Dorothy likes playing with her litter-mates and toys. She’s excited about being a “spokescat” and practicing her presentation. Come meet Dorothy this week and fall in love.
Charlie (A015312) is a very playful, young, handsome dog. He loves to run around really fast with his toys. He’d be the perfect dog for any family who wants to get outside, exercise and have fun. Who can give Charlie a second chance this week?
Videos of the pets of the week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
Dorothy and Charlie are available for adoption Tuesday through Saturday at the special rate of $42.50. Pet of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center at 3412 25th Ave N. in Texas City.
— Galveston County Animal Resource Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.