Dickinson
Christian Renewal Center, 1515 Hughes Road — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 1.
Galveston
Church’s Chicken, 4825 Broadway — Follow-up inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Jungle Surf Rentals, snow cones/hot dogs, 1020 Seawall Blvd. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Sonic Drive-In of Seawall, 6502 Seawall Blvd. — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 13.
Sampson & Son’s Seafoods, 20 Street and Wharf Pier — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 7.
Stuttgarden Tavern on The Strand, 111 23rd St. — Opening new permit inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Rivera Mex-Sal Restaurant No. 2, 4901 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 19.
Hard Times, 4302 Ave. S — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 14.
Corner Store No. 2018, 628 Broadway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 8.
La Marque
Dillon Donuts, 10527 FM 1764 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 10.
League City
Subway No. 54372, 5010 W. Main St., Suite D — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 5.
Randalls, grocery dept., 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. No demerits.
Randalls, deli/bakery dept., 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 12.
Randalls, meat dept., 2951 Marina Bay Drive — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Santa Fe
Blue’s Bar & Grill, 11948 state Highway 6 — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 9.
Texas City
Denny’s, 1201 state Highway 146 N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 3.
Johnny’s Seafood Café, 2902 FM 1765 — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 21.
Happy Donuts, 1824 25th Ave. N. — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 4.
McDonald’s, 3545 Palmer Highway — Complaint inspection. Demerit score: 2.
Baytown Seafood, 3440 Palmer Highway — Regular inspection. Demerit score: 20.
