The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Tulip.
Tulip should have been named Ham because that’s what she really is. Tulip is a great combination of playful, but also attentive and sweet. She’d make a wonderful family dog.
If you would like to meet Tulip, stop by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390.
Her adoption fee is $50, and you’ll get about $350 in veterinarian services, which include a vet exam, first round of vaccines, heart-worm testing, microchip and spay surgery.
