What a difference a year makes. In February 2020, during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County and Cities luncheon, long-serving Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle announced his retirement after 16 years of leadership, ending his address with a dramatic mic drop while telling the large audience “I’m out.”

It also was a swan song for Bobby Hocking, the longest-serving mayor in La Marque’s history, who retired after 10 years of service. For Jenny Senter, past chamber president, it was her last official State of the County and Cities luncheon, after announcing her retirement after 27 years of service to her community.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

