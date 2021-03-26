Darrell Apffel, Precinct 1 county commissioner, and Georgia Meyer Barzilay, the 2021 Texas City-La Marque Chamber board chair, pause for a picture at the head table at the recent Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 State of the County and Cities luncheon held at Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
What a difference a year makes. In February 2020, during the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the County and Cities luncheon, long-serving Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle announced his retirement after 16 years of leadership, ending his address with a dramatic mic drop while telling the large audience “I’m out.”
It also was a swan song for Bobby Hocking, the longest-serving mayor in La Marque’s history, who retired after 10 years of service. For Jenny Senter, past chamber president, it was her last official State of the County and Cities luncheon, after announcing her retirement after 27 years of service to her community.
