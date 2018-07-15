This week’s Galveston Island Humane Society’s pets of the week are Gordo and Shipeniye.
Gordo is a 3-year-old, white and tan, Chihuahua mix who was surrendered to the shelter because his owner had too many animals and could not give him the care and attention that he deserves. He is about 12 pounds and wants nothing more in life than to cuddle and receive belly rubs and butt scratches. He might not know how to sit or lay down, but he knows how to steal your heart with his adorable under-bite and contagious smile. Gordo is easy going and would do just fine with young children, active adults, senior citizens or just about any family combination. He is hopeful to meet his forever family this week. Please stop by to give him a chance.
Shipeniye is a juvenile black cat with an interesting story. He came into the shelter as a kitten, terrified of all people. He was placed into foster and received his Russian name, Shipeniye, which means “little hisser.” After coming back from foster care, he was still shy toward people. Thanks to the efforts of the foster mom, staff, volunteers and guests, he is now a social butterfly and is often the first one to greet new guests when they come into the community cat room. He loves to play with string and feather toys. He also purrs in contentment the instant you pet him. He even begs you not to stop. Stop by today to meet this one of a kind fellow.
Our sixth annual Ohana Surf Dog competition is just around the corner. Register your dog online at www.ohanasurfandskate.com for the competition, which is set for Saturday.
All cat and dog adopters get a free tag with each adoption. Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only.
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.