To commemorate the 122nd anniversary of The Great Storm on Sept. 8, Vision Galveston partnered with The Tremont House in downtown Galveston to create an interactive event featuring an author of a new book, Anna J. Walner, and climate data and natural hazards scientist “Hurricane Hal” Needham.
The two provided a panel discussion to a packed crowd in The Tremont lobby. Walner’s book, “Saltwater and Driftwood,” tells the story of a Galveston family, from the point of view of a young girl, as they experienced the natural disaster. Needham shared information about Galveston’s storm history, spanning 1900 to present day. Both took questions from the audience, and Walner signed books. The book sold out at the event but can be found locally at Galveston Bookshop, 317 23rd St.
