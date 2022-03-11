Knute Lund officially retired from the Galveston Country Club on Dec. 19. The momentous occasion was feted Jan. 22 with a celebration at the club planned by a special committee comprised of Denise Roller, Jackie Fluke and Kathy Rush. The turnout was as grand as the occasion.
Many people know Lund from the Galveston Country Club, but few know how he made his way to Galveston Island. Lund was educated in culinary arts and hotel-restaurant management in Oslo, Norway. He traveled the world as a chef on world cruises onboard the Norwegian America Line; worked as a chef at the Hotel Bristol in Oslo, for the Royal Opera in Sweden and for the Norwegian ambassador to England; he had a military assignment as chef on the King of Norway’s royal yacht before he accepted a position as chef for the prestigious Fairmont Hotel in Dallas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.