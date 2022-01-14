The birthday couple, Douglas Osburn III and Julie Cannoy Osburn, gathered with friends and family at the Lakewood Yacht Club in Seabrook on Jan. 7 for a surprise party to celebrate their 70th birthdays.
A gaggle of western-wearin’ women gather for a group shot. Pictured are, from left, Kimberly O’Connor, Mary Ellen Arledge, Jeanette Faulkner, Shelley Rogers, Julie Jones Johnson, Robyn Weigelt and Marsha Taylor.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Julie Cannoy Osburn and Doug Osburn, center, are flanked by their sons, Chris LaFavers left, and Collin LaFavers, who conspired to plan their parents’ joint surprise birthday party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Doug Suggitt, from left, Brenda Suggitt and Mary Ellen Arledge are among the guests at the Osburn’s 70th birthday(s) celebraton.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Guests Sherri Anderson, from left, Nicolle Shields and Tami Meyer got into the western vibe at the Jan. 7 party.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Sporting their best western attire are Fletcher Cockerell and Colleen Cockerell.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Lara Munz, from left, Stacie Covington and Dawn Groba enjoyed the western vibe at the party for Doug and Julie Osburn.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Collin LaFavers, right, strikes a pose with party guest Tony Santana.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Shelley Rogers and Jon Arledge were on hand to toast the birthday couple.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Among those wishing the guests of honor happy 70th birthday(s) are John Scherer, left, Cecilia Dismukes and James Dismukes.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
The theme of the party was rustic and ranch-y, as reflected in decor and the guests’ attire.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
A grand time was had by all as Doug and Julie celebrated their 70th birthdays at a surprise party organized by their sons.
