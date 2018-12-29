The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Hermey.
Hermey is a male Chihuahua mix. He’s a little shy at first, however, he’s friendly and once he warms up to you he’s a real lap dog.
If you’d like to meet Hermey, come by Friendswood Animal Control at 3000 Parkwood Ave. W. in Friendswood, or call 281-996-3390. His adoption fee is only $50 and includes a veterinarian exam, first round of vaccines, microchip, and neutering — more than $300 in veterinary services.
— Friendswood Animal Control
