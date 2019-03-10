The Friendswood Animal Control pet of the week is Charlie.
Charlie loves to play. He’s an active, outgoing, and friendly dog who loves to have his ears scratched. He loves to be with people no matter what they’re doing; from taking a walk outside to watching TV, he’ll be your constant companion. Charlie would make a great sidekick for an individual, as well as a great family dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.