At Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 1, there was the crack of the bat connecting with the baseball, the roar of the fans seated in the stadium and some people dressed in their favorite college gear rooting for their teams — Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Louisiana State University, Arkansas and the University of Missouri. It was the final day of the three-day event. The sweet aroma of hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and beer filled the air, all sights and sounds of the 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. At the previous Saturday afternoon game, fans were treated to the amazing Kechi Okwuchi, “America’s Got Talent” finalist and former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston who sang the national anthem. Okwuchi’s rendition delighted the fans.

Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Astros Foundation in 2015 announced a multi-year partnership, leading to this six-team, nine-game tournament held annually at Minute Maid Park. The event is regarded as one of the top collegiate baseball tournaments in the nation, as it continues to draw fans, top-ranked programs and scouts from every Major League organization. Since 2001, this prestigious event has hosted 32 different National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball programs.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

