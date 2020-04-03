Left to right Ruth Martinez, Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston staff member; Dr. Plinio Da Silva visiting from Brazil; and Laura Montalvo and her son, Eric, enjoy the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic held recently at Minute Maid Park.
Left to right: Lisa Court, director of development; Mary Jaco, Galveston Hospital administrator; and Angie Bernard, development assistant, stand for a picture at Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic held recently at Minute Maid Park.
Left to right: Kenneth “Kenny” Craven and Richard Burke, Shriners International & Shriners Hospitals for Children board of directors members, with Kechi Okwuchi, America’s Got Talent finalist and former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston. Okwuchi sang the national anthem at Shriners Hospitals for Children Golf Classic at Minute Maid Park.
Members of Gulf Coast Oilmen’s Board of Directors — left to right Mark Kraemer, whose father, M. Scott Kraemer, challenged him and his friends Tom Wilson and Chuck King, to do something more than just enjoy golf weekends on Galveston Island. The three amigos are friends who share a passion and dedication to helping Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston.
Left to right: Mykela Krieg, Ruth Martinez, team members from Tampa, Florida, and Galveston Island hospitals, along with Dr. Plinio Da Silva, visiting from Brazil, enjoy the sights and sounds of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Golf Classic at Minute Maid Park.
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Courtesy
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Doreen Hughes/For The Daily News
Mark Kraemer, Gulf Coast Oilmen board member and his daughter Jordan Kraemer hang out at Minute Maid Park during the recent Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic.
At Minute Maid Park in Houston on March 1, there was the crack of the bat connecting with the baseball, the roar of the fans seated in the stadium and some people dressed in their favorite college gear rooting for their teams — Texas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Louisiana State University, Arkansas and the University of Missouri. It was the final day of the three-day event. The sweet aroma of hamburgers, hot dogs, popcorn and beer filled the air, all sights and sounds of the 20th annual Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic. At the previous Saturday afternoon game, fans were treated to the amazing Kechi Okwuchi, “America’s Got Talent” finalist and former patient at Shriners Hospitals for Children-Galveston who sang the national anthem. Okwuchi’s rendition delighted the fans.
Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Astros Foundation in 2015 announced a multi-year partnership, leading to this six-team, nine-game tournament held annually at Minute Maid Park. The event is regarded as one of the top collegiate baseball tournaments in the nation, as it continues to draw fans, top-ranked programs and scouts from every Major League organization. Since 2001, this prestigious event has hosted 32 different National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I baseball programs.
