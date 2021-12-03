Seen on the scene at the Artist Boat’s Float the Boat conservation awards and fundraising dinner series are, front row from left, Winifred Gilmore and Sue Johnson; and back row from left, Dorothy Simmons, Corlie Jackson, Denise Smart and La Trina Johnson.
Artist Boat Executive Director Karla Klay, right, helps activist and author Diane Wilson show off her Float the Boat Award for advocacy in conservation at one of the gatherings in the organization’s four-part annual fundraising dinner series.
Heather and Michael Lerner admire some wetlands-themed art at one of the Artist Boat’s Float the Boat awards and fundraising dinners in a four-part series of events honoring women working in conservation.
Kimberly De Salvo, left, and Jeff Steinhaus and Joanie share a moment at one of Artist Boat's Float the Boat awards and fundraising dinners.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Seen on the scene at the Artist Boat’s Float the Boat conservation awards dinner are Christine Ruiz Hopkins and Dave Casale.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Ginger Benson and Brad Brown enjoy the festivities at Artist Boat’s Float the Boat series of fundraising dinners.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Barbara Railey, left, and Brenda Lee joined other conservation-minded attendees at Artist Boat’s Float the Boat fundraising dinners.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Scott Weaver, left, Donna Weaver and Betty Massey turned out to celebrate conservation and women who are leading the way at Artist Boat’s Float the Boat fundraising dinners.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Artist Boat Executive Director Karla Klay and her husband, Kristopher Benson, take a break from the excitement of the night to pose for a photo
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Seen on the scene at the Artist Boat’s Float the Boat conservation awards and fundraising dinner series are, front row from left, Winifred Gilmore and Sue Johnson; and back row from left, Dorothy Simmons, Corlie Jackson, Denise Smart and La Trina Johnson.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Artist Boat Executive Director Karla Klay, right, helps activist and author Diane Wilson show off her Float the Boat Award for advocacy in conservation at one of the gatherings in the organization’s four-part annual fundraising dinner series.
CARLA PEOPLES/For The Daily News
Heather and Michael Lerner admire some wetlands-themed art at one of the Artist Boat’s Float the Boat awards and fundraising dinners in a four-part series of events honoring women working in conservation.
The Artist Boat signature fundraising event, the Float the Boat dinner series, ran Nov. 12, 13, 19 and 20. Each night, guests gathered under the stars at the Artist Boat Coastal Heritage Preserve over four dinner events to honor women making their mark in coastal conservation. Honorees were:
• Advocacy: Diane Wilson, activist and author, Nov. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.