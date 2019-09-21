This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center pets of the week are Atticus and Copper.
Atticus (A019897) is a domestic short hair brown Tabby and has it all — friendly, outgoing, handsome and an appealing expression on his cute face. Atticus is about a year old, neutered and in possession of his rabies certificate. He was quite the frightened little guy when he first rolled into the center, but quickly warmed up with a little attention.
