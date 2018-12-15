Galveston Island Humane Society’s Pets of The Week are Leah and Chula.
Leah is a six-month-old brown and grey black tabby with white paws. Leah is a sweet, affectionate kitten. She loves to be petted and enjoys humans as well as other cats. She plays gently and has a wonderful demeanor. Come meet Leah today and see for yourself how wonderful she is.
If you are looking for a sweet, affectionate, polite lady who would be the perfect friend, you need to meet Chula. Chula is a four-year-old pretty mixed-pit breed who is quiet and behaved. She has been a mama in the past, and it’s now time for her to relax and have a human family of her own. Chula is smart, pretty and well-mannered. Chula will be a wonderful companion for you and your family. Please come meet her today and bring her home for the holidays.
Still need ideas for Christmas gifts? Our 2019 Heroes & Hounds Galveston Firefighter Calendars are now available for purchase (and boy do they look great)! Check out our website for a link to order, or stop by the shelter to pick one up in person.
Adoptions include the spay or neuter surgery, a microchip, current vaccinations, and a month of pet insurance. These featured pets have an adoption sponsor allowing the adoption fee of $25 for this week only!
Visit www.galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.
