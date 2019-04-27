Are you looking for the newest member of your family? Celebrate National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day with the Galveston County Animal Resource Center on Tuesday and take advantage of $15 adoptions. This special adoption rate is good for Tuesday only — so don’t miss out.
Anyone can take advantage of this special, regardless of which city you live in. Even better, ARC adoption fees cover spay or neuter, rabies vaccination and microchipping. These services typically cost hundreds of dollars when purchased separately outside of the shelter.
National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day was created as a way to raise awareness for the thousands of pets that are waiting for, and needing, adoption from the shelters.
When adopting, it’s important to spend time getting to know some of ARC’s wonderful, adoptable animals. Once you’ve found the animal you believe is the perfect fit for you or your family, meet with one of our adoption counselors to make sure the pet fits your lifestyle preference. Lastly, sign the adoption contract, and you and your new furry friend are ready to head home.
It only takes one look into those little precious eyes to fall in love and find your new family member. You’re making a lifelong commitment when you adopt. If you’re ready to add a new pet to your family, ARC has great animals looking for their forever home.
ARC is located at 3412 Loop 197 N. (25th Ave. N.) in Texas City. For more information, call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org/ARC.
