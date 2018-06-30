Island East-End Theatre Company was delighted its Students on Stage performed the musical, “Mary Poppins, Jr.” on June 22. The prestigious Students on Stage Session I involves musical theater students between the ages of 11-18. These multi-talented students attend a three-week theater intensive that culminates in public performances of a musical. Students are involved in all areas of musical theater that includes more than acting, singing, and dancing, but also prop design and creation, costumes, marketing, theater etiquette — to name a few.
“This year we have 21 amazing students who are hard at work on their production of “Mary Poppins, Jr.” This is a complicated show with 19 scenes and over 20 pieces of music.” Jennifer Daugherty, program director said. “I am in awe of their work ethic and professionalism, as well as the talent each student brings to the stage.”
“Mary Poppins, Jr.” opens with jack-of-all trades, Bert, who introduces the audience to London in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives in their parlor. Using a combination of common sense and a little magic, she must teach the family members how to value one another and others.
Bringing to life this enjoyable and entertaining classic are Demetrius Calhoun (Bert), Tate Burchfield (George Banks), Inari Washington (Winifred Banks), Gia Jeck (Jane Banks), Austin Gabriel (Michael Banks) and Kaylee Fortune (Mary Poppins). Creating multiple characters throughout the show are Audrey Amon, Claire Borelle, Hailey Brechtel, Calvin Brown, Jacob Hart, Aidan Jones, Eli Jones, Hogan Lanier, Huck Lanier, Megan Maxwell, Bella Ortiz-Elmore, Gabby Parker, Isabelle Sierra, Payton Simmons and Colin Thomas.
The production was under the direction of Kim Mytelka, with musical direction by Trish Fowzer and choreography by Jennifer Daugherty. Chesney Garza was the production stage manager.
Happy birthday to Lulu’s Frank Benavidez, Stephanie J. Davis Blase, Robert Tolaro, Guna Sifuentes, Dr. Gurinder Lulthra, Kristen Harless Berlin, Grace Buzzurro, Dotsy Matthews Ballentine, Allan Matthews, Jeff Modzelewski, Ervin Mendlovitz, Peter Grasso and Veronica H. Cromie, Judy Saracco, Fran Byrd, Anello J. D’Ambra, Geni Kirschner, Joyce Crow, Tad Nelson, Phil Roberts, Kevin Moran, Celenia Fairchild, Sharon Hoffman Gondesen, Ross Grief, Speedy’s Kwik-Copy’s Frank Kaplan, Shelly Mencacci Delaney, Kim Sullivan, Michelle Hartnett Hopkins and to the Baby Apple’s fave weather guy Frank Billingsley.
