Continuing its tradition of Mardi Gras court presentations, the Knights of Momus, Galveston’s oldest krewe, officially kicked off the first weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations Feb. 15 with the glamorous coronation presentation and ball. Highlighting the event was the presentation of 24 duchesses from Houston and Galveston and an incredible ballet suite choreographed and performed by Galveston Ballet at The Grand 1894 Opera House as Momus celebrated “Sail Through Scandinavia.”

Guests were welcomed to Postoffice Street with a lavish cocktail hour in Edna’s Room and Galveston Restaurant Group’s Saltwater Grill before the duchesses took the stage to charm the audience of more than 770 guests with their Texas bows and breathtaking haute couture-inspired gowns. Designed by Miwa Sakashita of Houston, the gowns represented a monochromatic, icy color scheme as an homage to the theme.

Hayley Hardcastle covers the social scene in Galveston. Her column appears each Sunday. Contact her at islandhopping@galvnews.com with “Island Hopping” in the subject line.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription