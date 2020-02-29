Pictured from left: Angela Nauls, Lamica Mackey-Davis, Kimberly Patrick, Samquita Rubin, Angela Wilson, Tamara Harvey, Queen JaKarla Spiller and DeAngela Williams at the Alpa Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Mardi Gras “Light up the Night” Gala.
Queen Frannie Kusnerik and King Frivolous CV Richard Gary Peters read the royal proclamation on The Grand 1894 Opera House stage at the Knights of Momus Coronation.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
Galveston County Daily News Community News Editor Angela Wilson poses in regal purple at the Alpa Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Mardi Gras “Light up the Night” Gala at the Galveston Island Convention Center.
Carla Peoples/Courtesy
Duchesses Haley Patterson, Heather Patterson, Mackenzie Finklea, Frannie Kusnerik, Abby Grant, Samantha Bennett and Natalie Crowder get ready for their presentation at the Knights of Momus Coronation.
Rhea Hemmings/Courtesy
Billy and Jocelyn Sullivan pose for a picture at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Jim and Dancie Ware at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Duchess Abby Grant does her famed Texas Bow at the Knights of Momus Coronation, as father Jim Grant looks on proudly.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Joan Finn, Margie Kusnerik and Ellie Peters pose for a picture at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball at The Grand 1894 Opera House.
Johnny Than/Courtesy
Duchesses Mackenzie Finklea and Abby Grant take the dance floor at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Momus President Russell Scheirman and his wife, Jolyn, at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
King Frivolous CV Gary Peters and his wife, Mary, at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Rhea Hemmings/Courtesy
Momus Ball chairpersons Jason and Hayley Hardcastle at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Michelle Watson/Courtesy
Margie, Frannie and Scott Kusnerik at the Knights of Momus Coronation Ball.
Continuing its tradition of Mardi Gras court presentations, the Knights of Momus, Galveston’s oldest krewe, officially kicked off the first weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations Feb. 15 with the glamorous coronation presentation and ball. Highlighting the event was the presentation of 24 duchesses from Houston and Galveston and an incredible ballet suite choreographed and performed by Galveston Ballet at The Grand 1894 Opera House as Momus celebrated “Sail Through Scandinavia.”
Guests were welcomed to Postoffice Street with a lavish cocktail hour in Edna’s Room and Galveston Restaurant Group’s Saltwater Grill before the duchesses took the stage to charm the audience of more than 770 guests with their Texas bows and breathtaking haute couture-inspired gowns. Designed by Miwa Sakashita of Houston, the gowns represented a monochromatic, icy color scheme as an homage to the theme.
