The beautiful, elegant house that sits on the banks of Moses Lake in Texas City was the setting for the Rotary Club of Texas City to honor District Gov. Jerry Springfield and his wife, Roschelle Springfield, during their recent visit to District 5910.

The fun-filled evening of cocktails and dinner hosted by the Texas City Rotary Anns, a division of the Rotary Club, was held at the home of Rotarian Don Gartman and his wife, Sandy Gartman.

Doreen Hughes covers events and happenings across the county. Her column appears in the weekend edition. Contact her at newsroom@galvnews.com with “Out and About” in the subject line.

